ThoreNext Market Capitalization Hits $135.24 Million (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, ThoreNext has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. ThoreNext has a market capitalization of $135.24 million and approximately $186,310.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreNext token can now be bought for approximately $6.25 or 0.00072184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.28 or 0.03493573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00203958 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128782 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ThoreNext Token Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com. The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork.

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

