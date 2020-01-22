Thrive Token Hits Market Cap of $277,773.00 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 60.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $277,773.00 and approximately $22,611.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded down 56.1% against the US dollar. One Thrive Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, IDEX and Liquid.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.88 or 0.05489277 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026738 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033696 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00127913 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001348 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs.

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Coinsuper and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

