Thunder Token Price Up 12.8% This Week (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Korea, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Upbit. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $27.91 million and $7.32 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.08 or 0.05579205 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026702 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033867 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00127788 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001292 BTC.

About Thunder Token

TT is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Upbit, Bilaxy, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

