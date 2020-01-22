TigerCash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0136 on Major Exchanges

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $137,972.00 and approximately $14.71 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.67 or 0.02654373 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Token Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,138,487 tokens. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

