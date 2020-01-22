Time New Bank Price Tops $0.0016 (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Time New Bank token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Ethfinex, OKEx and C2CX. Time New Bank has a market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $628,829.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.23 or 0.03532369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00203737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00130035 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Time New Bank Token Profile

Time New Bank’s genesis date was October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,098,446,618 tokens. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank.

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Bibox, C2CX, Huobi, CoinBene, DragonEX, Hotbit, BigONE, OKEx, Ethfinex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

