Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). Titan International reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). Titan International had a negative return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $345.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Titan International’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 840,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 273,960 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 183,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,345 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TWI traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,015. Titan International has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $235.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Titan International’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

