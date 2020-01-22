TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) is Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s 6th Largest Position

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,420,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 15,213 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 3.6% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.37% of TJX Companies worth $269,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.82. 1,220,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,514. The company has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average is $57.46.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

