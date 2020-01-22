TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,674 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,547,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 94,099 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim raised their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,940,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,828. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

