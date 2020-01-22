TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,784 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,122 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. United Bank raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in TJX Companies by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 24,383 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in TJX Companies by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,088,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $57,546,000 after buying an additional 441,352 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in TJX Companies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 57,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,940,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,828. The stock has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.