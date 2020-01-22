TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 24,383 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,088,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $57,546,000 after purchasing an additional 441,352 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 57,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.69. The company had a trading volume of 197,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,514. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $63.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.46.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.60%.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on TJX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Nomura began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.