Todd R. Ford Sells 12,500 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.47, for a total transaction of $2,105,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,676,297.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of COUP traded down $2.06 on Wednesday, hitting $167.51. 2,584,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,891. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.17 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.78. Coupa Software Inc has a 1 year low of $74.26 and a 1 year high of $174.27.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.20 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

COUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth approximately $506,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Coupa Software by 281.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,394,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,992,000 after purchasing an additional 51,060 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 361.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 899,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,906,000 after purchasing an additional 704,683 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth approximately $1,608,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.