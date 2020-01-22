TokenClub Market Cap Hits $5.35 Million (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, TokenClub has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One TokenClub token can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, BigONE, FCoin and CoinBene. TokenClub has a total market cap of $5.35 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TokenClub Token Profile

TokenClub (TCT) is a token. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,425,335 tokens. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074. The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com.

Buying and Selling TokenClub

TokenClub can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, OKEx, BigONE, CoinBene and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenClub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

