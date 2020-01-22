TokenPay (TPAY) Hits 1-Day Volume of $55,303.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0864 or 0.00001003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and Liquid. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $55,303.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,827,488 coins and its circulating supply is 16,631,252 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

