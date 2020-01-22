Tolar Price Down 0.1% This Week (TOL)

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Tolar has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tolar has a total market cap of $875,772.00 and approximately $199,260.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tolar token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tolar Profile

Tolar’s total supply is 887,389,431 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,099,723 tokens. Tolar’s official website is tolar.io. Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tolar Token Trading

Tolar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tolar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

