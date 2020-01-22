Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) is Tompkins Financial Corp’s Largest Position

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,470 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial makes up about 7.6% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp owned approximately 3.03% of Tompkins Financial worth $41,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMP. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 130.0% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial in the third quarter worth $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 240.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 274.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Shares of TMP stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.81. 23,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,971. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $71.54 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.