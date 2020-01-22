Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 3,115 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 23,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 401,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,425,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,742,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,793,000 after acquiring an additional 59,358 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $422,000. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.25.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,638,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,095. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $97.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.39. The firm has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

