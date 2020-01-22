Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 4,546 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF accounts for 4.4% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp owned about 2.36% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $23,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 365.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $598,000.

NYSEARCA:RWL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,433. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $59.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.26 and its 200-day moving average is $55.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3152 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

