Tompkins Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.0% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,383,000 after buying an additional 239,576 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Amgen by 7.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,399,000 after buying an additional 154,094 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Amgen by 21.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,337,000 after buying an additional 274,146 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Amgen by 15.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,494,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,177,000 after buying an additional 194,987 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,998,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,523. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.07 and a 200 day moving average of $210.46. The company has a market capitalization of $143.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday. Evercore ISI upgraded Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.42.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

