Tompkins Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,371 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,841,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,922,091. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $157.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.54 and its 200 day moving average is $84.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Citigroup cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.