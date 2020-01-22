Tompkins Financial Corp Buys 2,178 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 145.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.58.

KMB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.39. 2,088,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,158. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.93. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $107.44 and a 1-year high of $145.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

