Tompkins Financial Corp Buys 3,819 Shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,395. iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $37.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average of $33.88.

