Tompkins Financial Corp Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 96,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,014,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.56. The company had a trading volume of 14,894,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,429,432. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $143.46 and a 1-year high of $170.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.