Tompkins Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.27. The company had a trading volume of 568,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,896. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $96.70.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $185,302.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 67,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,447,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $331,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,652. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

