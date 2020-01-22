Tompkins Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 3.3% during the third quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 2.3% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $220.99. 1,186,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,509. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $198.42 and a 52-week high of $266.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.91 and a 200-day moving average of $234.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.04.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 60.98%. The business had revenue of $729.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $256.00 target price on shares of Public Storage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.13.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.