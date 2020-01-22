Tompkins Financial Corp Has $17.46 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.2% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,577,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,053,000 after buying an additional 572,113 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,217,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,764,000 after purchasing an additional 169,311 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,586,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,511,000 after purchasing an additional 183,088 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,814,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,525,000 after buying an additional 550,048 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,734,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,216,000 after buying an additional 24,256 shares during the period.

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,555,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,979,104. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.99. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

