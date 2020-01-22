Tompkins Financial Corp Has $3.91 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10,853.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,664,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,790,000 after buying an additional 3,631,465 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Danaher by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,575,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,020,000 after acquiring an additional 365,772 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 561,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,093,000 after acquiring an additional 360,427 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 689,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,614,000 after acquiring an additional 262,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Danaher by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 494,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,450,000 after acquiring an additional 224,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,882,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,036. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $164.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

