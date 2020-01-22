Tompkins Financial Corp Has $4.01 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.4% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLK traded up $7.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $536.86. 778,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,366. The company has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $401.80 and a one year high of $539.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $506.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total transaction of $45,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,371 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,225 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.80.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

