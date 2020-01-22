Tompkins Financial Corp Has $5.78 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 1.1% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000.

BND traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.63. 4,192,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,036,221. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $79.25 and a one year high of $85.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1873 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

