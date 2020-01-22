Tompkins Financial Corp Has $6.17 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,912 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.1% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after buying an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Walmart by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,807,349 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,415,084,000 after buying an additional 721,297 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,913,668 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,295,234,000 after buying an additional 284,748 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Walmart by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,417,211 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,595,000 after buying an additional 807,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,850,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,052 shares during the last quarter. 30.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.10. 4,926,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,480,545. The firm has a market cap of $326.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 in the last three months. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

