Tompkins Financial Corp Increases Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 208.7% during the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 149.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,994. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $92.36 and a one year high of $134.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.05.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.