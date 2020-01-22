Tompkins Financial Corp Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.0% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after buying an additional 1,623,768 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,088,000 after acquiring an additional 64,275 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,406,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $407,114,000 after purchasing an additional 110,770 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,263,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,802,000 after purchasing an additional 32,135 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Cowen set a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.42.

NYSE:HON traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $180.05. 1,881,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.87 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.11.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

