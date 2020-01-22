Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases 2,470 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 4.1% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $22,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

USMV stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.91. 4,325,927 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.12. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

