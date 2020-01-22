Tompkins Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 421.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 35.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $8.59 on Wednesday, reaching $610.24. The stock had a trading volume of 676,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,760. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $591.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $547.18. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.15 and a 12-month high of $616.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total value of $131,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,002.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total value of $4,113,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,042,638.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $12,121,895. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Oppenheimer began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $655.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $612.31.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.