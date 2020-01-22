Tompkins Financial Corp Raises Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co makes up 1.0% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,403,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,670,000 after purchasing an additional 898,845 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 13.2% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,422,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,715,000 after purchasing an additional 632,573 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,499,000 after purchasing an additional 628,267 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1,490.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 545,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,631,000 after purchasing an additional 510,751 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

LLY stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.56. 2,742,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,756,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $142.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.20.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $28,478,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,741,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,800,975,987.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.49 per share, for a total transaction of $200,038.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,066,735.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and have sold 1,780,504 shares valued at $219,697,912. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

