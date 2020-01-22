Tompkins Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp owned 1.22% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1,470.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,100. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $55.88 and a 52-week high of $70.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

