Tompkins Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 177.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.34. 1,656,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,581. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $120.60 and a 12-month high of $155.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.88. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. MKM Partners upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.64.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.