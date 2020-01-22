Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) PT Lowered to GBX 290

Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 290 ($3.81) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.35% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Town Centre Securities in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Town Centre Securities alerts:

Shares of LON:TOWN opened at GBX 225.94 ($2.97) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 220.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 203.16. The stock has a market cap of $118.02 million and a PE ratio of -9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Town Centre Securities has a one year low of GBX 164 ($2.16) and a one year high of GBX 235.94 ($3.10).

About Town Centre Securities

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £400 million. With more than 50 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Town Centre Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Centre Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.