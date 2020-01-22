Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $115.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.16.

Shares of TSCO traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.89. 11,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,349. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $82.62 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.30 and a 200-day moving average of $98.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 50.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 200,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after acquiring an additional 67,647 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $2,623,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 46.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

