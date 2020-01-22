Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $320.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Pivotal Research from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.72% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also commented on TTD. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.24.

TTD stock opened at $286.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.10, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.40. Trade Desk has a one year low of $132.01 and a one year high of $293.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.26 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 20.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $357,096.86. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,650.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.66, for a total transaction of $2,096,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,892,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,949 shares of company stock valued at $57,291,234 over the last ninety days. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

