TransferCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $866.00 (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 42.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One TransferCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Upbit and Cryptopia. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $71,122.00 and $866.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TransferCoin has traded up 92.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00025750 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin Profile

TransferCoin (TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,236,087 coins. The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

