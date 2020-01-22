Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.18.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Transocean from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Transocean by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 600.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 676.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RIG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,396,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,896,318. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33. Transocean has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.00.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative net margin of 47.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

