TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.71. TransUnion reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.37 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

NYSE TRU traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.89. 968,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,571. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $58.25 and a 12 month high of $93.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.94.

In other TransUnion news, Director James M. Peck sold 101,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $8,398,884.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,188,886.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 54,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $4,649,676.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,999,833.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,977 shares of company stock worth $20,554,404. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 287.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

