Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target Cut to C$0.35 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.17% from the stock’s current price.

TV has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.17 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.35.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

TV traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,291. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.49. The stock has a market cap of $204.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$115.04 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Trevali Mining will post 0.0102222 EPS for the current year.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.