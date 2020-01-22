Trias Market Cap Hits $443,505.00 (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Trias token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Trias has a market capitalization of $443,505.00 and $206,341.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Trias has traded down 27.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trias Profile

Trias' total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,203,526,141 tokens. Trias' official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trias’ official website is www.trias.one.

Buying and Selling Trias

Trias can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

