Trinity Network Credit Trading Up 2.2% This Week (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Trinity Network Credit has a total market capitalization of $440,492.00 and approximately $162.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trinity Network Credit token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. During the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trinity Network Credit Token Profile

Trinity Network Credit’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trinity Network Credit Token Trading

Trinity Network Credit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trinity Network Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

