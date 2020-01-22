Tripio Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, Tripio has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Tripio token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HADAX and DDEX. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $6.00 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tripio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $305.48 or 0.03524244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00203535 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030491 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00130077 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tripio Token Profile

Tripio’s launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official website is trip.io. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio.

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.