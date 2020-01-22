Tristate Capital (TSC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ TSC opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. Tristate Capital has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $26.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $739.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSC. ValuEngine cut shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Tristate Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

