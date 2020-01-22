Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TBK. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

TBK traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $39.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,057. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $39.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.05.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $75.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Rafferty bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $214,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

