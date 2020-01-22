TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRUE. ValuEngine upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. TrueCar has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $464.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.55.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $90.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in TrueCar in the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TrueCar by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 32,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TrueCar by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 22,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TrueCar by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 213,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

