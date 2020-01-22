TrueChain Price Reaches $0.27 (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. TrueChain has a market cap of $21.57 million and $11.71 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueChain has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00003132 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, HitBTC, CoinBene and Bithumb.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain is a token. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro.

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, HitBTC, Bithumb, OKEx, CoinBene and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

